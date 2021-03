SXSW: World Changing Ideas at the Fast Company Grill As the annual festival South by Southwest is underway in Austin, Texas, CBS News correspondent Vladimir Duthiers moderated a panel at the Fast Company Grill. The panel featured leaders who are reimagining the way we live, work, help and learn. Panelists: Ai-jen Poo, Richard Wolffe, Jean Case and Lesley Slaton Brown