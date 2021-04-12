Live

Watch CBSN Live

Suspected California arsonist arrested

A California man is accused of setting his groomsmen's homes on fire. He told investigators that his friends were not supportive during his divorce. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates joins CBSN with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.