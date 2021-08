Suspect in custody after bomb threat on Capitol Hill The suspect in a bomb threat investigation on Capitol Hill, Floyd Ray Roseberry, has surrendered after a nearly six-hour-long standoff with law enforcement. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports on the latest, and then Kathy Guider, a retired FBI special agent and the global vice president of operations for the investigation research firm Veracity IIR, has more on how the negotiations unfolded.