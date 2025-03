Suspect in 2021 Kabul airport bombing appears in court after extradition to U.S. An alleged mastermind of a deadly terror attack on U.S. troops in Afghanistan appeared in a Virginia courtroom Wednesday. Mohammad Sharifullah is accused of helping plan the Abbey Gate bombing outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul in 2021. He was extradited to the U.S. and charged with conspiracy to provide material support of a foreign terrorist organization.