Suspect arrested in murder of UT-Austin freshman

Seventeen-year-old Meechaiel Khalil Criner has been charged with murder in the death of University of Texas student Haruka Weiser. Weiser never returned to her dorm after leaving a building on campus on Sunday night. David Begnaud has more.
