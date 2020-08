Susan Rice on what she could bring to a Biden 2020 ticket As presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden hones in on his pick for running mate, potential "Veepstakes" candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about what strengths she could bring to the role of vice president. She also weighs in on what a Biden administration's foreign policy aims should be, and why she says America is facing a "tough love" moment.