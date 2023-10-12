Survivor of Hamas attack tells Blinken the "first priority" is hostages in Gaza Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Israel on Thursday met a survivor of the Hamas attack on an Israeli music festival on Saturday. The 24-year-old woman told Blinken, "We went through horror" and asked for his help bringing home the people Hamas is holding hostage in Gaza. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell also spoke with a survivor of Hamas' terror attack, and Seth G. Jones, the director of the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joined CBS News to discuss Israel's response to the assault.