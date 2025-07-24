Watch CBS News

Survey: Americans say $800K needed to feel secure

A new Charles Schwab survey finds many Americans believe they need over $800,000 to be financially comfortable, yet a third have no financial plan. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins to explain what to do.
