Surrogate mom with triplets fights biological parents' abortion request A California surrogate mother carrying triplets is refusing a request by the biological parents to abort one of the unborn babies. Brittneyrose Torres agreed to be a surrogate for a couple's two fertilized embryos. One of those embryos split, resulting in triplets. Torres says the parents asked her to abort over health concerns, but she refused. CBS News legal expert Rikki Klieman joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the case.