Surrogate fights parents over baby with heart condition A surrogacy case in Texas is raising questions about who decides treatment for a baby - the intended parents or the surrogate. The child, known as Baby Gabriel, was born on Wednesday after the intended parents of the baby requested that the surrogate undergo an abortion at 20 weeks when they learned that the baby had a rare and serious heart defect. The surrogate refused and traveled to Texas. CBS News reporter Shawna Mizelle has the latest and Alexis Cirel, a founding partner of the fertility law practice at SSRGA, has more.