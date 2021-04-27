Live

Supreme Court nominee calls Trump's comments "disheartening"

Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, said he finds the president's disparaging comments about judges "disheartening and demoralizing." CBS News' Major Garrett has the latest.
