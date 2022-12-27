Supreme Court keeps Title 42 border expulsions in place indefinitely The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed U.S. border officials to continue expelling migrants indefinitely under a policy known as Title 42, granting a petition from Republican-led states to prevent the Biden administration from immediately ending the pandemic-related measure. The policy was set to end on Dec. 21 due to a lower court ruling, but Chief Justice John Roberts agreed to place on hold that November ruling that declared Title 42 illegal. The justices are set to hear the case during the February 2023 argument session, meaning Title 42 will remain in place for at least several more months. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez discusses the details.