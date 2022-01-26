CBS News App
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring after nearly three decades on the bench, paving the way for President Biden to make his first appointment to the high court. Jan Crawford has the latest.
