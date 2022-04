Supreme Court hears arguments on "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy The Supreme Court heard arguments in an immigration case centered around a Trump-era policy which requires asylum-seekers at the southern border to remain in Mexico while their case is reviewed. The Biden administration suspended the policy in 2021 and has been seeking to end it. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez has details on that as well as the latest on the pandemic-era restrictions known as Title 42.