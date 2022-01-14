Supreme Court blocks Biden's vaccine rule as Omicron continues to surge The Supreme Court delivered a blow to the Biden administration's vaccine rule for employers. The ruling comes as new COVID-19 infections continue to rise across the country. CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver has more on how the recent spike in cases and hospitalizations is driving many hospitals to their breaking points. Then, Dr. Christopher Colbert, an assistant program director of emergency medicine residency at University of Illinois, joins Jamie Yuccas on CBSN to discuss the latest.