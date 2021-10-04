Live

Watch CBSN Live

Supreme Court begins consequential new term

The Supreme Court began its new term, which could be the most consequential in a generation. The court will hear the most significant challenge to Roe v. Wade in decades. Jan Crawford takes a look at what's at stake.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.