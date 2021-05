Supreme Court agrees to hear Mississippi abortion case The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear arguments next term in a major abortion case out of Mississippi. It involves a 2018 law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and poses a challenge to Roe v. Wade. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the impact this case could have nationwide.