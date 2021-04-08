Live

Supporters rally outside jail holding jailed Kentuck clerk

While Kim Davis sits alone in her jail cell for refusing to issue licenses for same-sex couples, her supporters rally outside. CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan has the latest on the legal battle to spring Davis from jail.
