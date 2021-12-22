Live

Supply chain issues spark cream cheese shortage

Restaurants have been hit hard during the pandemic with shutdowns and a lack of workers. Now, the industry is struggling with another issue regarding a popular ingredient in short supply: cream cheese. CBS News' Naomi Ruchim reports.
