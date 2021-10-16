Supply chain disruptions impact school lunch programs across the U.S. The U.S. school lunch system is feeling the impact of the nation's supply chain disruptions. Shipping bottlenecks and labor shortages are limiting resources for school districts across the country. The rising cost of goods, coupled with the limited availability of products, are creating issues for millions of vulnerable students. Many of these kids rely on school lunches for a majority of their daily nutritional intake. Jeremy West, director of partnerships and engagement for the Urban School Food Alliance, joins CBSN to discuss.