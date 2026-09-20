Superagent Ari Emanuel: Born to fight Hollywood dealmaker Ari Emanuel is telling his life story in a raw, raunchy and rollicking new memoir, "Roll the Calls." He talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about his rise from the agency mail room to becoming executive chairman of WGE Group and executive chair and CEO of TKO. He also talks about growing up a bullied, dyslexic kid in the suburbs of Chicago; becoming the inspiration for Ari Gold in the HBO series "Entourage"; and explains why he is never afraid of confrontation.