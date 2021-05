Super Bowl 2018: Minneapolis braces for freezing temps The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will compete at Super Bowl LII on Sunday, but the weather in Minneapolis is expected to be the coldest on record. Thankfully for the players and fans, the game will be played in U.S. Bank Stadium which has a roof and heat. Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, from CBS Minnesota, joins CBSN to talk about the hazardous wind chills expected in the Twin Cities.