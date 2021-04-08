Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sunday Journal: Europe's continuing refugee crisis

Thousands of refugees remain in limbo along the roads and borders of Europe this weekend. Correspondent Charlie D'Agata, who has spent the past few weeks covering the refugee crisis, reports from London about the geography of human suffering.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.