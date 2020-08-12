Live

Sumner Redstone, Chairman Emeritus of ViacomCBS, dead at 97

Sumner Redstone, the Chairman Emeritus ViacomCBS, has died at 97. Redstone battled his way to the top, growing a small chain of movie theaters into a media empire. Mark Strassmann reports.
