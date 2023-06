Suicide rates among young people up 60% since 2011, report finds Troubling new data from the CDC shows that the number of deaths by suicide among adolescents and young adults is on the rise. According to the report, suicide rates for people ages 10 to 24 rose 60% since 2011. Ken Zimmerman and Arvind Sooknanan from Fountain House, a national mental health nonprofit, joined CBS News to talk about the study.