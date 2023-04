U.S. suicide rate rises, now 11th leading cause of death, CDC says The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported this week that suicide was the 11th leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2021. The suicide death rate has risen 32% in the last two decades, and rose 4% between 2020 and 2021, according to CDC numbers. Mitchell J. Prinstein, chief science officer for the American Psychological Association, spoke to CBS News about the alarming rise.