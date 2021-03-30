Live

Suburban NYC train crash kills 6

In a fiery rush-hour accident, a commuter train struck a car that was sitting on the tracks after a crossing gate had fallen onto the vehicle. Hundreds of people were on board the train when it jolted forward ten lengths. Jeff Glor reports.
