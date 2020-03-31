How mass school closures harm some students Coronavirus school closures are forcing over 55 million students in the U.S. from Kindergarten through 12th grade to learn from home. The mass shut downs are disrupting teachers’ lesson plans and even pose a problem for students who may not have internet access. Julie Lythcott-Haims, CBS News contributor and author of “How to Raise an Adult: Break Free of the Over Parenting Trap and Prepare Your Kid for Success” joins “CBS This Morning” to talk about how the virus precautions could leave some school-age kids behind.