Student loan delinquency rate have jumped nearly 25% in Trump's second term, report finds Nearly 43 million Americans have federal student loans, according to the latest data from Congress. Now, a new report from left-leaning advocacy think tanks the Century Foundation and Protect Borrowers has found one out of every four Americans with student loans is delinquent. Data from the University of California Consumer Credit Panel was used for the analysis. Washington Post national higher education reporter Danielle Douglas-Gabriel joins CBS News to discuss.