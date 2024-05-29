Stuart Eizenstat discusses new book "The Art of Diplomacy" American leadership has been tested in several different venues across the globe, from the wars in Ukraine and Gaza to tense relations with China. But the U.S. must rely on diplomacy to reach a peaceful resolution to these global issues. Stuart Eizenstat, who served in six presidential administrations on both sides of the aisle, joins CBS News to discuss his new book, "The Art of Diplomacy," and how the U.S. can navigate its future diplomatic endeavors.