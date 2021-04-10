Live

Stray dogs become celebrities in Fort Worth

Two brothers guilty about their sports hunting past are making amends in any way they can. One of them is creating a special train of canines that's become the talk of the town. Steve Hartman shows how train travel has gone to the dogs.
