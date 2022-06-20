Watch CBS News

Strangers pitch in to help man mow his lawn

This man has a big yard and a small lawn mower. When his wife looked outside to see how he was doing, she saw a group of strangers helping him mow the lawn. "Reminder: There's lots of good left in this world," she said.
