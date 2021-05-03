Strangers gather in seconds to help trooper push van out of busy intersection At first drivers thought Pennsylvania State Trooper Stephen Florey was pulling a minivan over. A minute later, they saw the trooper get behind the vehicle and start pushing. Within seconds, a group of Good Samaritans joined him. Together, they pushed the van to the curb, ensuring all of the passengers inside were safe. "I've heard from others that [Trooper Florey] is such a great guy," witness Sienna Smith told CBS News. "It was incredible to witness."