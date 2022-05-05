CBS News App
Russia and Ukraine's "war of attrition" has begun, says European official
Clinton on possible Roe v. Wade reversal: "You have no idea who they will come for next"
Esper: Miller wanted "quarter-million troops" for migrant caravan
Amber Heard details fights with Johnny Depp in second day of testimony
Jail official was in contact with inmate months before escape
FDA restricts Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine due to blood clot risk
After Ahmaud Arbery killing, Gregory McMichael had 16 calls with DA
Suspect in Dave Chappelle attack won't face felony charges, police say
Karine Jean-Pierre to replace Jen Psaki as White House press secretary
Watch CBS News
Stocks plummet after interest rate hike
The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P plummeted Thursday as investors worry that the Federal Reserve's plan to fight inflation could slow the economy. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger explains the volatility.
