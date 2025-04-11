Watch CBS News

Stock markets close up on hopes of tariff deals

After a tumultuous week, the Dow Jones closed more than 600 points up on Friday as investors expressed hope that countries would reach deals with President Trump on tariffs. CBS News MoneyWatch correspondent Kelly O'Grady has more.
