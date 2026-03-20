Steve Hartman, Joshua Seftel on what "All the Empty Rooms" Oscar win meant to victims' families "All the Empty Rooms," which follows CBS News' Steve Hartman and photographer Lou Bopp as they document the empty bedrooms of children killed in school shootings, won an Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film. Hartman and the film's director, Joshua Seftel, talk about what that moment meant to the families of the victims and having Gloria Cazares, the mother of a 9-year-old girl killed in Uvalde, deliver the acceptance speech.