Steve Hartman on "All the Empty Rooms," new documentary about bedrooms of school shooting victims Since the Columbine High School shooting in 1999, more than 200 students, educators and other individuals have been killed on school campuses across the U.S., according to the Brady Group. Some victims' families have preserved the bedrooms of their children. The new Netflix documentary "All the Empty Rooms" follows CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman and photographer Lou Bopp as they travel across the country to see some of these sacred spaces. Hartman joins "The Daily Report" to discuss.