Stellan Skarsgård on acting: "It is like being a child … you never grow up" Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård has been in 150 films and TV shows, from "Breaking the Waves" and "Good Will Hunting," to "Mamma Mia!" and the "Star Wars" series "Andor." He just won a Golden Globe Award for his performance in "Sentimental Value," playing a filmmaker-father trying to reconcile with his estranged actress-daughters. Skarsgård talks with Seth Doane about why he's never bored making films; being a father of eight; and working with the effects of a 2022 stroke.