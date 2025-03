Stefanik nomination withdrawal catches some GOP lawmakers by surprise President Trump withdrew New York Rep. Elise Stefanik's bid to be the next ambassador to the United Nations on Thursday, with Republicans' tight House majority likely to blame. Plus, the Dow Jones and some auto stocks dropped one day after the president announced a 25% tariff on imported cars. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe, Nikole Killion and Kelly O'Grady have the latest.