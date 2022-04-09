Watch CBS News

Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dead at 24

Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, died Saturday at the age of 24. He was struck and killed by a dump truck while trying to cross a highway in Florida, the state's highway patrol said. CBS News Pittsburgh reports.
