Stay-at-home or pay for daycare?

Pew research shows childcare expenses jumped 70 percent from 1985 to 2011. And, with costs skyrocketing, many parents are having to weigh the benefits of paying for childcare versus staying at home. WDJT-TV's Sachelle Saunders reports.
