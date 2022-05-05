States with strictest abortion laws offer few resources for mothers, children The possibility of the U.S. Supreme Court scrapping federal protection for abortion rights is drawing new attention to the lack of resources and support for people raising children. Data included in an amicus brief filed on behalf of the Jackson Women's Health Organization in Mississippi shows that 14 of the states with the most restrictive abortion laws invest the least in policies and programs to assist women, children and families. CBS News political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joins Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss who might be impacted most by the court's potential decision.