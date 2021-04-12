Live

State of the Union: U.S. will defeat ISIS

In his final State of the Union address, President Obama vowed to defeat terrorist groups like ISIS. He said if terrorists doubted the resolve of the American people, they should "ask Osama bin Laden."
