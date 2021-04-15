Special Report: President Obama announces Merrick Garland as Supreme Court nominee Special Report: President Obama announces Merrick Garland as Supreme Court nominee President Obama introduced Merrick Garland as his nominee to the Supreme Court at the White House Wednesday. Garland currently serves as the chief judge for the U.S Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. Obama hailed Garland as a "thoughtful, fair-minded" judge. Charlie Rose, Norah O'Donnell and Gayle King anchor this CBS News Special Report, with Margaret Brennan and Jan Crawford reporting from Washington.