Special Report: President Obama addresses San Bernardino shootings President Obama delivered a statement from the Oval Office Thursday calling for Congress to make it harder for people to commit mass shootings. He said the FBI is in leading the investigation and there is a possibility Wednesday's shooting in San Bernardino, California was terrorism- or workplace-related. Charlie Rose, Norah O'Donnell and Gayle King anchor this CBS News Special Report, with Margaret Brennan reporting from the White House.