Special Report: James Comey's testimony analysis

Former FBI Director James Comey testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee this morning. CBS News' John Dickerson and Jan Crawford join Norah O'Donnell, Charlie Rose, and Gayle King to discuss the most newsworthy moments.
