Special counsel obtains audio of Trump discussing document he had that was classified

Sources tell CBS News special counsel Jack Smith obtained audio from July 2021 of former President Trump discussing a classified Pentagon memo in his possession during a meeting at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The recording is a crucial piece of evidence in the special counsel's investigation into classified documents found at Trump's Florida home last summer. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports.
