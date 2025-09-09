Speaker Johnson walks back claims that Trump was "FBI informant" in Epstein case After the House Oversight Committee released more items related to Jeffrey Epstein, including a letter allegedly signed by President Trump, Speaker Mike Johnson clarified earlier claims calling President Trump an "FBI informant" in the case. Johnson said he wasn't sure if he used the right phrase and said Mr. Trump was "never a hindrance to the Epstein investigation." Mr. Trump denied writing the birthday letter. CBS News' Natalie Brand has more.