SpaceX rocket explodes on launch pad

A SpaceX rocket went up in flames in a routine test in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the blast which SpaceX said was caused by an "anomaly." Former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino joined CBSN to discuss.
