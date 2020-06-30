Coronavirus Updates
Breaking News Emails
Lives To Remember
Supreme Court Abortion Decision
Carl Reiner Has Died
EU Travel Ban
Climate Change
Mary Trump Book
SpaceX Launch
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Fauci warns U.S. could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day
Mississippi governor signs bill removing Confederate emblem from flag
Judge grants bond for ex-cop who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks
Adidas HR chief out after reportedly calling racial queries "noise"
McGrath fends off progressive opponent in Kentucky Senate primary
Carl Reiner, driving force in American comedy, dies at 98
Multiple Arizona gyms defy executive order to close
Cops probed over photos of them at Elijah McClain memorial
EU reopening its borders, but not to Americans
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Southern hospitals inundated by surge of COVID-19 cases
Hospitals in Houston are being overwhelmed by a flood of new coronavirus patients. Hard-hit Arizona is also seeing a rise in hospitalizations. Janet Shamlian reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue